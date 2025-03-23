Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star wide receiver Chris Godwin agreed to a deal this offseason that brought Godwin back to Tampa. However, after re-signing, Godwin revealed that he came very close to leaving.

“I feel like we were really close,” Godwin said of how close he was to leaving, according to Pro Football Talk. “When it comes to a situation like that you have to really, really consider it. Me and Mariah, we had some really tough conversations.

“Had some really tough conversations with my agent. Because at the end of the day, we’re trying to figure out what’s going to be best for our family. Not everybody would make that decision and I’m not faulting anybody that would, but at the end of the day I have to go based off my gut, I have to go off my intuition.”

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht recently spoke highly of the character Godwin displayed in electing to return to Tampa Bay.

“There were several teams that inquired but there was one that kept writing him blank checks,” Licht said.

“We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces here, and he took it.”

While Licht didn’t name the team he was referencing, it’s widely believed that Godwin turned down an extremely lucrative offer from the Patriots.

“A man of character,” Licht said. “We’re so fortunate to have him.”