Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is entering the first season of his NFL career where he won’t have to learn a completely new offensive system. Amid his newfound consistency, Young is looking to build off the positive momentum the Panthers carried at the end of last season.

“I think it’s just being able to build off of the foundation we laid last year,” Young said, via the Panthers’ official website. “Around this time last year, obviously it’s a new system, new offense, so, we’re getting the basics; we’re ironing out the Day 1 first stuff and just the basics of the offense.

“And now, me, too, we get to start so much further ahead — a lot of returning guys, a lot of familiar faces, and also that’s a lot of kudos to the guys coming in, the free agents, the rookies that are coming in.

“Let’s start at a master’s level. Let’s make sure that we’re more advanced and for them, this is their first time in the system, and you wouldn’t be able to tell by a lot of the guys. That speaks to their hard work, and it’s exciting to see us start a lot more ahead this year.

“I think that within the system, there’s so many wrinkles and so many little things that build off of each other that the coaching staff has done a great job and has had a lot of success throughout the years. Obviously, in Seattle, they had a ton of time together, and you could kind of see a lot of stuff for Year 2, Year 3, or 4.

“And there’s a lot of stuff that we’re able to talk about and mention last year that you know was all right. I don’t know if we’re there, and for us, it’s exciting for us to be able to now have an opportunity to grow toward that and start a lot further so that we can reach all those little wrinkles.

“So there’s definitely a lot of stuff that we’re excited about.”

Hopefully, Young can prove all of his detractors wrong after many wrote him off as too small and raw early in his career.