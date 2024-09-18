Panthers Bryce Young Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
ArticlesNFLBy Ben Axelrod on

The Carolina Panthers’ decision to bench Bryce Young just two games into the 2024 NFL season has led to no shortage of speculation regarding the quarterback’s future with the franchise.

That has included calls for the Panthers to trade Young, less than two years after Carolina made a blockbuster trade to select the former Alabama star with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But while there has been speculation that the Panthers could trade Young, that doesn’t appear to be the franchise’s plan. According to Underdog Fantasy’s James Palmer, Carolina head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the Panthers don’t have any intention of trading the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

It’s not necessarily surprising that Carolina wouldn’t want to trade Young, even after the disastrous start to his NFL career. For one, his stock as a trade asset has never been lower. For another, it’s not like the Panthers have another quarterback of the future currently on their roster, with veteran Andy Dalton now set to take over as the franchise’s starter.

At this rate, it likely makes the most sense for Carolina to give Young the opportunity to catch his breath and potentially bounce back from his rough start to his NFL career at some point later this season. Following the news that the Panthers don’t plan to trade the 23-year-old Young, many took to social media to weigh in on the matter.

[James Palmer on X]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod