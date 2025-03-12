Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks when it comes to the quarterback position. With Deshaun Watson’s status for next season uncertain after suffering a setback in his rehab from his Achilles injury, Cleveland is scrambling for answers.

The Browns have not only been linked to quarterback prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders but have also already traded for former Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Now, there’s a new option in play for the franchise, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Ten-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson is expected to visit the #Browns this week, sources tell me and (Ian Rapoport). Wilson, 36, finished last season as the #Steelers’ starter and is still in the mix to return there. For now, he’s visiting an AFC North rival,” reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“The Browns went from super bowl contenders during the covid year and the 2021 season to a literal joke. I don’t get it. Ignoring the Bill Cosby at QB stuff, it just infuriates me. This is not a team. This is a SNL sketch. And like SNL, it’s not funny,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Cleveland stay doing Cleveland things,” one fan added.

“He will lead either team to a 5-12 record,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what Wilson has left in the tank, regardless of where he ends up.