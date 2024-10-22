Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Deshaun Watson out for the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns are making a move at quarterback.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Browns have signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Originally selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Western Kentucky star spent the first two seasons of his career with New England, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Cleveland’s addition of Zappe comes as the Browns find themselves at an apparent crossroads when it comes to the quarterback position. Prior to suffering his season-ending injury, Watson had been one of the NFLs worst quarterbacks during what marked the third year of his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the franchise.

A new QB in Cleveland: The #Browns are signing Bailey Zappe off the #Chiefs practice squad, per sources. With Deshaun Watson’s season over and Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s status in flux, Jameis Winston could start Sunday vs. Baltimore and Zappe would back him up. pic.twitter.com/drBj6rtKEZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2024

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal when asked whether Watson would be Cleveland’s starting quarterback when he returns from his injury.

“I believe in Deshaun, but I also think it’s important just to acknowledge that he just had a bad injury and bad break for him and we’re feeling bad for him and know that he’ll bounce back but not getting into all those things down the road,” Stefanski said. “I’m looking forward to him getting the surgery and obviously getting his body back.”

With Watson sidelined, the Browns’ quarterback room consists of Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and now, Zappe. Cleveland has yet to announce who will start on Sunday when it will host the Baltimore Ravens.

