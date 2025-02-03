Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Myles Garrett wants to be traded by the Cleveland Browns, but it doesn’t sound like the Browns are willing to trade him.

On Monday morning, Myles Garrett publicly announced that he wanted to be traded away from the Browns, citing his “ultimate goal” of winning a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote in a statement to Adam Schefter. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

However, despite Garrett’s trade request, it sounds like the Browns have no plans to trade him.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have no plans to honor Garrett’s trade request.

“Source on #Browns’ stance amid Myles Garrett’s trade request: ‘Nothing has changed.’ Team has said publicly it has no plans to trade Garrett,” Fowler said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things progress from this point.