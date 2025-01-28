Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a miserable showing in the 2024 campaign. The Browns entered the season expecting to compete with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens for AFC North supremacy.

Instead, Cleveland went 3-14 and earned the rights to the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. While the defense took a step back from last season’s dominant unit, a massive problem for Cleveland this season was the quarterback play.

The Browns went through four starters at the position this season, and each player struggled mightily. Deshaun Watson took the bulk of the snaps throughout the season and was arguably the worst starter in the league before his season was cut short by an Achilles injury.

Jameis Winston stepped in after Watson but struggled with protecting the ball from turnovers, ultimately costing him the job.

At the end of the season, Cleveland gave starts to both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe, but they struggled in the role as well.

At the end of the season, quarterbacks coach Ashton Grants departed to accept the same role with the New England Patriots. Now, the Browns have a new coach for the position, who the franchise hopes will have more success with the unit.

“Browns are moving veteran coach Bill Musgrave to QB coach, sources tell The Insiders. Musgrave has served as a senior offensive assistant on Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff the last two seasons,” reported Mike Garafolo on Tuesday.

It’ll be interesting to see how that unit looks under the guidance of new leadership.