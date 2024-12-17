Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns fans have seen a vast improvement to the offense since Jameis Winston was trusted into a starting role after the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson. But after a horrible game from Winston in Week 15, the organization has opted to go in another direction.

While Winston has been able to move the ball on offense, the main issue that has plagued him over the course of his career, turning the ball over, reared its ugly head yet again in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After throwing three interceptions, Winston was pulled from the game in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson midway through the fourth quarter of the game.

Notably, Thompson-Robinson didn’t exactly fare much better once he came into the game, throwing an interception of his own to the fierce Chiefs defense.

This decision to bench Winston obviously raised questions as to who will be the starter in Cleveland moving forward for the remainder of the season.

It turns out, Winston will be returning to the bench for the team in their Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson will receive the start in the game over Winston.

In four appearances on the season, Thompson-Robinson hasn’t exactly impressed, throwing three interceptions with zero touchdowns in his limited time on the field.

Perhaps this decision is more about Winston’s inability to limit turnovers than anything else. While Winston has been able to move the ball, he has thrown eight interceptions in his last three games.

Regardless, it seems like the Jameis Winston experience is over for the time being in Cleveland. At least until they see a bit from Thompson-Robinson against the Bengals.

[Brad Stainbrook on X]