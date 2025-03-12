Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are at a major influx point for the franchise. Off the field, the organization’s ownership is locked in a war of attrition with the city of Cleveland. The ownership group wants to move the team to a suburb, while the city wants the team to remain in its downtown location while making some major renovations to the current schedule.

The Browns also have some major things to figure out on the field, with a major question mark surrounding the quarterback position following Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury.

To make matters worse, the Browns have just lost a contributor on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, according to one prominent league insider.

“Browns free-agent cornerback Mike Ford reached agreement today with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year, $4 million deal. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Oliver Chell,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefeter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Browns fan here, hey Falcons fans, you’ll like him. Very good special teamer,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“don’t know how I feel about this one. I get it’s a cheap deal but I’d rather see them get a corner in the draft rather than getting an older at the end of his career corner,” one fan added.

“This makes sense. I always wonder what the sell is to go back to Cleveland. Besides money lol. Or is that the only thing lol,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Browns replace Ford’s production.