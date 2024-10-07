Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns players’ helmets rest on the bench prior to their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are searching for answers, and the search just got a lot harder.

The Browns were blown out by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, losing 34-13, and unfortunately for Cleveland, it was an especially costly loss. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared an update on the injuries suffered during the game, and the situation for Cleveland is bleak.

“David Njoku suffered a knee injury during the game, Grant Delpit was evaluated for a head injury, and Ogbo Okoronkwo had an illness. Denzel Ward suffered a hamstring injury and Ethan Pocic a knee injury.”

Fans reacted to the latest Browns news on Twitter.

“Guys are going to start sitting out for everything instead of trying to play thru injury. There’s no reason to risk their futures for this team. The coaches have prioritized 1 player over what is best for the team, and the product is horrendous,” one fan said.

“Get rid of this training staff while cleaning house too. Never seen so many injuries by a team,” a fan added.

“Gimp Hotel. That’s what happens when the culture sucks. It’s either Watson, Stefanski, or the Flacco Effect. They won with less last year. That locker room is done,” someone wrote.

“Wow. Does everyone get what’s happening? When all hope is lost on the season, players suddenly start thinking about preserving themselves for the future. I totally get it! Why should they put bad tape out there for a bad team and negatively impact their earning potential?” one person wrote.

The Browns have some deep-rooted issues that need to be resolved, and it seems like the team is running out of time fast.