Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads to the sideline during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns made headlines three years ago when they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson. That deal has only since become among the worst trades in professional sports history.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam appears to realize that fact. Haslam spoke about the deal that brought Watson to Cleveland, which has missed the mark and then some.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that Haslam admitted it was a failed mission.

“Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says the team is still recovering from ‘a big swing and miss’ on Deshaun Watson,” Cabot wrote on X. Haslam also added to hold him and his wife, Dee Haslam, accountable for the move.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says the team is still recovering from 'a big swing and a miss' on Deshaun Watson and to hold "me and Dee accountable." — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 31, 2025

The Browns acquired Watson despite a grotesque amount of horrific allegations levied on Watson. Over two dozen people credibly accused Watson of sexual harassment during massage treatments. Other teams were in the mix on Watson as well, and they too should feel some wrath if they haven’t already. But only one team chose to acquire him.

Cleveland did as Cleveland does. Watson was suspended in the 2022 season, and the team went 7-10. While they made the playoffs last year, Watson wasn’t a factor. Joe Flacco was their quarterback, and the Browns fell in the playoffs anyway. Last season, the Browns flopped and went 3-14.

There may be a lesson here somewhere.

We’ll see if the Browns decide to try and redeem themselves by selecting a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft.