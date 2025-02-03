Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland, but it doesn’t seem like the Browns are willing to trade him.

On Monday morning, Garrett publicly announced his desire to be traded, emphasizing that his “ultimate goal” is winning a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote in a statement to Adam Schefter. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Despite Garrett’s trade request, the Browns don’t appear to have any interest in moving him.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cleveland has no plans to entertain the idea of trading their star pass rusher.

“Source on #Browns’ stance amid Myles Garrett’s trade request: ‘Nothing has changed.’ Team has said publicly it has no plans to trade Garrett,” Fowler posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this stance from the Browns sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Since when have they made the right decision?” one fan wrote on X.

“And they won’t trade him, so Myles Garrett needs to stop crying,” another person wrote.

“The Browns are a team in complete denial about the mess they’re in,” someone else said.

“They holding him hostage,” another person wrote.

“Worst organization in sports,” someone else added.

“I’ll never understand why teams do this,” another person said.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation unfolds in the coming days.