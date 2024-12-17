Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Just a few weeks ago, Cleveland Browns fans were given a glimmer of hope from quarterback Jameis Winston, who looked like he could be a starter for years to come in Cleveland.

However, after a few turnover-prone games, the Browns will be going in a different direction at quarterback moving forward.

Winston has shown to be extremely capable of making big plays, which has been incredibly exciting for a Browns franchise that largely saw very limited big plays with Deshaun Watson at quarterback to begin the season.

However, for as many big plays as Winston has made, he has made equally as big mistakes. Especially over the last three weeks, where he has thrown eight interceptions, including three picks in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that matchup against the Chiefs, Winston was benched midway through the fourth quarter in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Unfortunately for Winston fans, this was a sign of things to come for their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson will start over Winston against the Bengals.

Winston looked great at times in Cleveland. But turnovers have always been the one complaint from his critics. And it sure seems like he just hasn’t ever cleaned up his mistake-prone tendencies.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, it’s unclear whether Winston will see the field again in Cleveland.

Considering he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, it certainly now seems possible that Winston may be looking elsewhere for a starting position in the NFL for the 2025-26 season.

