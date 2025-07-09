Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy, but he was more of an afterthought when the organization selected him with the last pick in 2022. However, injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance provided Purdy with an opportunity, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Still, that doesn’t mean that Purdy’s ascension has left any animosity between him and Lance, and he recently revealed that the two are still close to this day.

“It’s tough, because Trey and I are tight, dude,” Purdy said during a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, per 49erswebzone.com. “Absolutely, we’re boys, and we’re bros.”

Purdy recently signed a five-year $265 million extension with the Niners, while Purdy signed a one-year $2 million deal with the Chargers, his third team, to back up Justin Herbert. It’s not the career that anyone envisioned for Lance when San Francisco drafted him in 2021 with the third overall pick.

“I wanted nothing but the best for him, and I know he wanted that for me,” Purdy said. “But that’s just how this business goes and all that. When it did happen, we’re about to play our preseason game against the Chargers, and right before the game, they announced [the trade of Lance to the Cowboys], and I didn’t really know how to act or what to think. I was just like, ‘Man, I hope he can go to Dallas and compete and have a great opportunity.’”

Purdy said that the two never discussed the way everything unfolded, but that he still wishes the best for his former teammate.

“We’ve just texted each other, like, ‘Hey, dude, hope you’re doing good,’ like, randomly throughout the season, offseason, or whatever. ‘Hope you’re doing good,’ this and that. It’s really just been that,” Purdy said.

“We haven’t really gotten to the details of, ‘Hey, how do you feel with this happening?’ or whatever. We just stay away from that.”