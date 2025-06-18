East Rutherford, NJ — June 5, 2025 — Quarterback, Jaxson Dart as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants selected rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL draft. He will complete his first offseason program in the NFL this week. Dart is third on the depth chart behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been impressed by what he’s seen from the young quarterback.

“He’s done excellent,” Daboll said during a Tuesday press conference, according to Pro Football Talk. “He’s picking up the information. It’s really good to have Russ and Jameis and even Tommy — because Tommy’s been in this system for a few years here and is kind of the head statesman in terms of that and all the adjustments that take place, or the calls.

“[Dart has] fit right in with those guys. He’s smart. He’s aggressive with the football, which I like. And then, the true test will be once we start and there’s live hitting in preseason games and things like that. But he’s progressed — since he’s been here, to where he is now, he’s made good improvement.”

Daboll also revealed that Dart has taken reps with the ones, twos, and threes during the offseason program so that the teams can see how he performs in different situations.

“Again, there’s a lot of information for quarterbacks, I’d say, in any system,” Daboll said.

“But I think throwing it at them, bringing it back, breaking it down into smaller parts, and then throwing it back at them — or kind of whole-part-whole philosophy, I learned that from coach [Nick] Saban.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Dart gets the chance to take the field this season.