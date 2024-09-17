Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Legend and former Super Bowl champion Brett Favre is still pretty active, maybe just not physically.

Favre posts pretty frequently on X/Twitter, discussing not only football but whatever topics happen to come to mind.

It’s no secret that Favre is a proud conservative, and he has no problem using social media to talk about his political opinions. Favre has previously made it known that he plans to vote for Republican Candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.

On Monday, Favre took to social media again to make sure his political beliefs got through to his fans.

“If you’re born in the USA or an American citizen and you put other countries above us, then that’s unpatriotic. That’s it,” Favre wrote on X.

https://x.com/BrettFavre/status/1835787101776048534

Favre cares about putting the USA first and foremost and foremost, and last year Favre told Jason Whitlock he’s not sure if the democratic administrations feel that same way.

“Black, white, Hispanic, Asian — you name it,” he added. “I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality.”

It’ll be interesting to see if fans rally behind Favre for being open about where he stands politically, or if a large portion of his fan base turns their backs on him.

[The Spun, Brett Favre]