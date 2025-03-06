Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) walks off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles stomped on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Brandon Graham had made his presence felt in the lineup, despite the 15-year veteran being hurt.

As it turns out, while Graham was healthy enough to play, he re-injured himself in the Super Bowl.

According to a report from 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, Graham tore his triceps again and has already undergone surgery for the procedure.

Pro Football Talk cited that report in a post on the story. And after Graham showed heroics one way the last time he played in the Super Bowl, he clearly went and did it again another way this time.

The Eagles drafted Graham back in the 2010 NFL Draft after he starred at the University of Michigan from 2006 to 2009. He’s been an Eagle throughout his entire NFL career. He became a fan favorite, and in Super Bowl LII, became a franchise legend forever. Graham strip-sacked the legendary Tom Brady, which fueled the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Graham has played in 206 career NFL games. In that time, he’s amassed 76.5 sacks, 359 tackles, and 22 forced fumbles.

When it’s all said and done, Philly will probably retire the two-time Super Bowl champion’s number. He made a legendary play in their first Super Bowl victory and showed remarkable toughness in their second.

Best wishes on a speedy recovery.