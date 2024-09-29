February 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers football helmet is displayed on Super Bowl LVIII signage on The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers cannot seem to get things right in the early part of the season.

The Niners’ offseason was dominated by the Brandon Aiyuk saga, with it finally coming to a close with the wide receiver signing an extension instead of being traded. When the season did get underway, San Francisco was decimated by injuries, which has led to the hopeful Super Bowl contenders struggling on the field.

Now things are even spiraling out of control at practice.

San Francisco held its weekly Friday walkthrough on Friday, and Brandon Aiyuk was involved in more drama.

A video shared on Twitter shows Aiyuk wearing red shorts while the rest of the team sports black shorts. Head coach Kyle Shanahan took note of this and appears to let his star wide receiver have it in front of the other players and staff.

This is what Brandon Aiyuk said after practice “If a coach says I wore the wrong shorts, then that’s that. I might’ve got it wrong one time this year. If I can’t wear the right shorts, I can’t wear the right shorts. Simple as that. I mean I’m supposed to be the franchise… pic.twitter.com/eheKFpBQZ9 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) September 28, 2024

Aiyuk responded by throwing a tantrum of sorts, before removing his shorts and kicking them to the side. The receiver eventually changed into the proper black.

“I wish I could wear different shorts,” Shanahan said after practice, per Sports Illustrated.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this. If Aiyuk regrets signing his extension he could try to force San Francisco into a trade.

