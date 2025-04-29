Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL community was shocked when former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round of the NFL draft before being selected by the Cleveland Browns with pick 144, after the Browns had selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel earlier in the draft.

Sanders’s slide was unprecedented for a prospect entering the class considered in the top two at his position. Now, one pundit feels as if he knows what was responsible for Sanders’s fall from grace.

“Shedeur Sanders just torpedoed himself. His attitude off the field – all those bad meetings that he had at the combine. His dad didn’t help him either,” Boomer Esiason said on Monday’s episode of the Boomer and Gio show, via FOX Sports.

“I mean, he’s very high on himself, and I think he was very off-putting to many coaches and general managers in the league. And I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board.

“They took him off and they took him off because the owner said, ‘Take him off, I don’t want that guy. I don’t want this kind of person in our – this entitled person on our team.’”

One NFL assistant coach said Sanders was “the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life,” and didn’t stop there.

“He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates,” the coach continued. “But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

Hopefully, this entire experience will humble Sanders and lead to some much-needed maturity and a long and prosperous NFL career.