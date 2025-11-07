Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos won an ugly, tightly contested game over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The 10-7 victory improved Denver to 8-2 on the year, and increased their first-place lead in the AFC West.

However, it wasn’t the best showing for young quarterback Bo Nix, with the Broncos failing to even record their first first down of the game until midway through the second quarter.

At one point, the home fans even booed Nix and the offense. However, the yougn signal calling isn’t letting the jeers get to him.

“I’ve been booed before, and I’ll be booed again,” Nix said after the game, according to Pro Football Talk. “Not going to be the last time. It’s obviously unfortunate. You don’t want your own fans booing you, but it’s part of it.”

However, Nix is well aware that Denver’s work is far from over if it wants to be taken seriously as a title contender.

“We have to do better. At some point, 10 points isn’t going to be enough. We have to score more,” he said. “Between penalties and just some sluggish football, we’re just not playing very well. It starts with me. I have to be better. Then the rest of the guys will follow along. We have to find some juice somewhere.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Broncos can hold off Justin Herbet and the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in what has become an extremely tight division.