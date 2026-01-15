Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is getting ready for his second career playoff start. Nix’s first start was a blowout loss last season, to star quarterback Josh Allen and these very same Bills.

Nix is well aware that with Allen on the other sideline, the Broncos’ offense will need a healthy output in order for the team to have a chance against the reigning MVP, even with as great as Denver’s defense has been this season.

“He’s incredible. He’s the MVP of the league for a reason,” Nix said to media members earlier this week, according to Pro Football Talk. “He continues to make play after play when sort of the game’s not necessarily looking like he can make the play. He just goes out there and does superhero stuff.

“I think one of the things that separates him is just his toughness, his ability to go play after play at his maximum velocities, his peak performance. It’s been fun to watch him play over the course of his career. It feels like he got in the league, but he’s been in there for a while at this point, making play after play.

“He’s just a kind of a generational talent. You don’t see that all the time, guys as big as the defensive linemen just being able to be as athletic as skill players. It’s not normal. He has great arm strength, too. It’s one of those things where you can do it all at a high level, and it’s always been fun to watch.”

Last year’s Wild Card matchup between these teams saw Nix go just 13-of-22 for 144 yards with a touchdown in a 31-7 loss. The Broncos are looking for a better showing from their young franchise quarterback this time around.