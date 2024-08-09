Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever a quarterback is selected high in the first round of the NFL Draft, he is always saddled with some heavy expectations. That’s especially true of Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix as the team looks for a new starting quarterback following the departure of Russell Wilson. But it doesn’t sound like he’s burdened by those expectations.

During a recent press conference, Bo Nix was asked about his response to the insane expectations he feels as a rookie, and he made it clear that he is only worrying about pleasing himself and his team.

“Well one, it’s not looking at it, not seeing what everyone says and not trying to go out there and find it,” Nix said. “At the end of the day, nobody has a higher expectation than myself. Nobody has a higher standard for how I play than me. I think that’s just kind of the most important thing. You’re not falling back on those that are just seeing parts of it. Truly internally challenging yourself and trying to be the best that you can be. Most of the time, they can see a throw and they may know about 25 percent of what was actually going into that throw.

“I don’t necessarily want to put too much into the outside noise, and just continue to play my game. I think I learned along the way you’re going to miss one often, and so you just have to move on. I feel like I’ve been better at moving on and just not letting it bother me and affect the next play.”

Nix is in a three-way quarterback battle for the team’s starting role. We’ll have to see how it shakes out.

[Pro Football Talk]