Ahead of Thursday night’s season-opening showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL tabbed Grammy Award-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has become known as the Black National Anthem. But not everyone was happy about it.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written back in 1900 and is featured in 42 different Christian hymnals. It has been embraced by the Black community since it was written as it makes an allusion to the biblical Exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land” and has since become known as The Black National Anthem.

The NFL has embraced the song following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and the period of racial unrest that followed and has included a performance of the song at every Super Bowl since as well as a number of other prominent games, including Thursday night’s season opener.

However, not everyone seems to agree that the song should be performed as the performance sparked outrage among conservatives.

BOYCOTT THE NFL For playing the Black National Anthem. There is only ONE National Anthem The actual National Anthem is for ALL Americans IT’S TIME TO BOYCOTT THE NFL INTO OBLIVION WHO’S WITH ME ? — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) September 6, 2024

Why has the NFL replaced our National Anthem with the so-called “BLACK” national anthem?! We have ONE national anthem, and it’s the Star Spangled Banner. Does the NFL want to be Bud Lighted or something?

pic.twitter.com/Yg80phC8P8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 6, 2024

Why do we need a Black National Anthem when we already have one anthem for everyone? Dividing us further with these gestures only weakens our unity. @NFL, stop pushing division. Stand for true unity and patriotism!!! pic.twitter.com/ddeB4j3hEX — John (@johnEiid) September 6, 2024

The black national anthem is back. And just like that the channel has changed. — Eleni 🐊 🇺🇸 (@AntiFeminist85) September 6, 2024

Kari Lake remained seated during the Black National Anthem pic.twitter.com/LGv6B9BHPw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

There is no need for a Black National Anthem…. We have one National Anthem and it’s for everyone! Shame on the @NFL. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 6, 2024

It’s worth noting that “The Star-Spangled Banner” was obviously also performed before the game, as well. So “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was not replacing it, it was simply performed in addition.

