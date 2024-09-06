American flag Syndication: Arizona Republic
Ahead of Thursday night’s season-opening showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL tabbed Grammy Award-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has become known as the Black National Anthem. But not everyone was happy about it.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written back in 1900 and is featured in 42 different Christian hymnals. It has been embraced by the Black community since it was written as it makes an allusion to the biblical Exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land” and has since become known as The Black National Anthem.

The NFL has embraced the song following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and the period of racial unrest that followed and has included a performance of the song at every Super Bowl since as well as a number of other prominent games, including Thursday night’s season opener.

However, not everyone seems to agree that the song should be performed as the performance sparked outrage among conservatives.

It’s worth noting that “The Star-Spangled Banner” was obviously also performed before the game, as well. So “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was not replacing it, it was simply performed in addition.

