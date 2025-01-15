Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Buffalo Bills helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are currently trying to get over the hump and dethrone Patrick Mahomes as the AFC champions, and leave their current venue with positive memories before they move to a new stadium in 2026. When the move is complete, winning the AFC may become a lot easier, per one reporter.

“The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium will have a hidden advantage that doesn’t exist anywhere else in sports. But it could help the team never miss a field goal again,” reported sports and business reporter Tyler Webb.

Webb then detailed the advantages the new stadium will provide.

“I talked about the design and technology the Bills are using to keep fans dry from snow and rain even though there’s no roof over their new stadium. But it turns out that only solves half of the problem.

“Because along with snow comes cold weather, and Buffalo already has the second lowest game-day averages in the NFL at 42° Fahrenheit.

“And that’s not even accounting for the windchill, which can drive average temperatures in Buffalo to below freezing with average wind speeds of up to 12 miles per hour. So what are the Bills trying to do about it?

“Well, for starters, the Bills will be installing the same technology under their natural grass field as the Green Bay Packers, which will feature wirelessly controlled: • Heating • Irrigation • SubAir systems

“This will ensure that the playing surface remains soft and above freezing temperatures during games, but just a heated field won’t keep players or fans warm. For that, the team relies on these vertical, perforated steel panels that will line the outside of the new stadium.

“They’re designed so that as wind rushes against the stadium, it either gets slowed down as it flows through these holes or it gets pushed up along the lined panels and over the stadium. This creates what one engineer described as an “air bubble” over the open field.

“The result will be little to no wind felt by fans or players inside the stadium, which might help take the Bills’ all-time team field goal percentage from 21st in the NFL to the top 10.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“The most outlandish part of the Bill’s new stadium is how the billionaire owner managed to get the taxpayers of Buffalo to pay for about 40% of the construction costs. Rather than use tax money to needed social programs, Buffalo is subsidizing a billionaire,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“No reason for any NFL teams to not have a dome at this point. The teams that do have a dome/ enclosure have a massive advantage,” another fan added.

“They really saw Tyler Bass this year and said we gotta do something about the wind in here,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how large an impact the new stadium has on kicking operations.