Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills had the reigning MVP in quarterback Josh Allen and about as easy a path to the Super Bowl as there will ever be, considering the AFC field was missing Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson this year.

However, Buffalo still wasn’t able to get over the hump and suffered another heartbreaking playoff loss, this time to the Denver Broncos. Now, a major change in is order in rural New York.

“Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” said Owner Terry Pegula in a statement. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”

“Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team. I respect all the work, loyalty, and attention to detail he showed for this team and the community. I wish Sean, Jamie, and his family all the best.”

“Moving forward, Brandon Beane will now serve as the President of Football Operations / General Manager of the Buffalo Bills. Brandon will oversee all facets of our football operation, including the oversight of our coaching staff. I have full faith in and have witnessed Brandon’s outstanding leadership style and have confidence in his abilities to lead our organization.”

The statement also details Buffalo’s process for McDermott’s replacement, revealing that Beane will lead the search alongside Pegula and Pete Guelli, who will now serve as President of Business Operations, during the interview and hiring process.

With the reigning MVP in his physical prime, there’s a real argument that this immediately becomes the best job available.