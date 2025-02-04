Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Buffalo Bills helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills again came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs with a Super Bowl appearance on the line. And unfortunately, this loss marks the end of the excellent career of Bills star safety Micah Hyde.

In 2017, the Bills acquired Micah Hyde to solidify their defense. And they ended up getting a player who would have a profound impact on the organization for years to come.

Hyde started for the organization for seven seasons, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2017. In total, Hyde started 95 games for the organization during his tenure with the team.

This season, Hyde joined the Bills toward the back half of the season and was never able to get back up to speed. In fact, he never saw the field for the organization.

On Tuesday, Hyde took to social media to confirm what most Bills fans had predicted he would do at the end of the season, announcing his retirement from the NFL at 34 years of age.

“So much LOVE and way too many THANKS! From Fostoria to Iowa City to Green Bay to Buffalo, the goal was to leave an impact. That was one helluva dream. On to the next,” wrote Hyde in an Instagram post.

Naturally, Bills fans took to social media to thank him for all he has done for the organization over the years.

“Great career. Left the game on his own terms after a very long career,” wrote on fan on X.

“He was a headache for the Patriots. Props on a great career, Micah,” wrote one Patriots fan.

Over the course of his career, Hyde was named to two All-Pro teams. So moving forward, his absence will likely be something that the Bills need to solidify in a hurry on defense should they want to return to the AFC Championship Game in 2025.