Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the sidelines during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are at risk of losing several impact players to free agency in the next few years. But on Wednesday, one of the key players they could lose made it incredibly clear that he wants to stay in Cincinnati for years to come.

Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was one of the lone bright spots of the Bengals defense this past season, leading the NFL in with 17,5 sacks on the year.

Unfortunately for Bengals fans, Hendrickson is approaching the final year of his contract in Cincinnati.

And considering the Bengals also need to resign Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Hendrickson in the next few years, it sure seems like it will be difficult to bring back all three on contracts they will be willing to accept.

Most fans have expected that Higgins may be the odd man out in this scenario. But it could just as easily be Hendrickson considering he will likely command some serious money in free agency after his breakout season.

One thing that the Bengals do have in their favor as they approach contract talks with Hendrickson is that he seemingly wants to stay in Cincinnati as long as the team is willing to give him what he wants financially.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hendrickson admitted that his preference for both him individually and his family is to stay in Cincinnati.

“If it’s something we can agree on in terms, that would be great. Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati,” Hendrickson said. “If it’s something that helps the Bengals win the Super Bowl, if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati, whether I’m there or not.”

Given just how bad the Bengals defense was this past season, it sure seems like the organization wouldn’t want to lose their best player on that side of the ball if they can help it.

Especially if they want to get back to their winning ways after a highly disappointing season where they missed out on the postseason.