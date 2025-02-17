Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass in the third quarter during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bengals are working with star wide receiver Tee Higgins about potentially keeping him in town.

But there is a bit of a catch.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday evening that the Bengals and Higgins, who’s set to be a free agent next month, are negotiating a potential long-term contract extension.

However, according to Pelissero, it’s still likely that Cincinnati could use the franchise tag on the star receiver if a long-term deal can’t be reached instead.

Such a move would put Higgins’ future in doubt with Cincy. Higgins wants a payday, as much as he might want to stay with the Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow has publicly campaigned for the team to keep their star receivers in town.

Burrow has even suggested adjusting his contract to free up more money to lock them in.

The Bengals drafted Higgins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 33rd overall pick. Since then, the former Clemson standout has put together a rock-solid NFL career.

In 70 career games with Cincinnati, Higgins has 330 receptions, 4,595 yards, and 34 receiving touchdowns. In 12 games in 2024, Higgins amassed 73 receptions, 911 yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.

While Higgins hasn’t received any NFL recognition via Pro Bowls or All-Pro teams, he’s generally regarded as one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league. It would behoove the Bengals to keep Higgins long-term.