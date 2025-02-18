Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals know they have to get things turned around after what was a dismal showing in the 2024 season. Despite getting a career year from quarterback Joe Burrow and closing the season on a five-game winning streak, the Bengals missed out on the playoffs entirely.

A big part of making sure next season is better is paying top dollar to make sure that the Bengals talent remains in Cincinnati. The Bengals took a major step in keeping its roster in tact on Tuesday, according to one prominent league insider.

“Bengals signed P Ryan Rehkow to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season. Rehkow’s gross punting average (49.1) and net average (42.9) each set a Bengals’ single-season record,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Well he got so many reps it makes sense,” one fan wrote on Twitter of Rehkow’s records.

“Signed their punter before Chase (…) what a sorry franchise,” wrote someone else.

“Lmao this should go over well with the other Bengals who want to be paid,” one fan added.

“The Bengals are a hilarious franchise,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see who else the Bengals can sign to an extension this offseason.