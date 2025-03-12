Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the sidelines during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have a reputation as one of the stingiest teams in the league when it comes to paying their players. Unfortunately for Bengals fans, this offseason hasn’t done anything to put that reputation to bed.

The Bengals have failed to sign either of their star receivers to long-term extensions and have decided to let star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season, to seek a trade partner rather than sign him to a long-term deal.

On Wednesday, the Bengals announced a free-agent signing, but it wasn’t exactly the sort of deal the Bengals fans had in mind going into the offseason.

“Bengals announce CB Marco Wilson today signed his one-year, $1.52 million deal for 2025 season. Wilson was acquired on waivers from New England this past November. He played in each of the Bengals’ final six games.

“He has seen action in 60 career regular-season contests (37 starts), spending time with Arizona (2021-23) and New England (’23-24) prior to Cincinnati,” reported Mike Petraglia on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the signing on social media.

“Yall extending everyone not named Tee, Trey, or Ja’Marr. I get it takes 2 to tango but they all should have been extended last year. Meanwhile Chiefs just created another 50mil in cap space by restructuring because that’s what good FO do. Stop living in the 1900s and get with the times or continue to watch great players walk out the door,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“You all will just keep dragging the Tee deal out longer won’t you? Don’t worry about it, it’s just cap space that can help you get players to get back to the SuperBowl,” someone else added.

“Come on guys, why aren’t you follow our plan of sign every top player and trade all our bad players for everyone’s good players! Let’s be real just sign a guard and the big 3 that’s what we need,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bengals make any major moves this offseason.