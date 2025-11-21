Credit: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals have not had the sort of season they were setting up to have when star quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 3.

After a 2-0 start to the season with Burrow, the Bengals are now heading into this weekend’s game against the New England Patriots at 3-7, with their playoff hopes on life support. However, there’s a chance the Bengals get their superstar back in time for the game.

Burrow returned to practice in a limited capacity last week, and this week, on Wednesday and Thursday, he was a full participant. However, the Bengals have not officially declared whether or not he’ll be playing on Sunday, although head coach Zac Taylor hasn’t ruled out the possibility, either.

“I’m not there yet,” Taylor said. “One day at practice isn’t going to lead to that decision yet. We’ll use the time we have at our disposal and come with the best decision we can.”

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said he asked Burrow if he was playing against the Patriots, and the quarterback responded with a side eye and a smirk.

“I don’t know if that was a good or bad, but I assumed good,” Higgins said, according to ESPN.

“Joe’s been looking outstanding, man,” Higgins continued. “He’s slinging it deep, short routes. Everything’s been pretty good.”

Judging from Higgins’ words, Burrow is ready to go.

He needs to take as much time as he needs, but I mean, he looks good,” Higgins said. “If he’s ready, then I’m ready. Take as much time as you need to get back to 100 percent, which I think he is [at] now.”