The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoff this year in a season where star quarterback Joe Burrow ended the year as a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award. Despite how many points Burrow and the offense put on the board, the defense could never seem to do enough to make it count.

After such a disappointing season, Cincinnati decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Now, the organization has found the next guy for the job, as they hope to get back to the Super Bowl and bring home the first championship in franchise history.

“Our guy. Al Golden has been hired as our Defensive Coordinator,” the Bengals announced on their official Twitter page on Thursday.

Fans reacted to news of the hire on social media.

“If this hire works out, Bengals win the Super Bowl. If this hire does not work out, we get to try stealing Mike Tomlin from the Steelers,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“We did Lou dirty. Front office needs to be held accountable for their lack of help on defense,” one fan added.

“Instead of trying to get the best guy on the market, they get ‘their’ guy. Yep, checks out for this franchise. Always going back to the well instead of trying to get the best available. What’s the definition of insanity?” wrote one fan.

“Hopefully they can draft better on that side of the ball to improve his chance at success. IMO that was the ultimate demise of Lou when depth got tested,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Golden can make an immediate impact in Southwest Ohio.