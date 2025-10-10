Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass to quarterback Jake Browning (6) during practice, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bengals made the shocking decision to make an intradivision trade this week wth the Cleveland Browns to acquire veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, after Flacco had been benched in Cleveland in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Star Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who’d grown visibly frustrated in recent weeks with Jake Browning filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, feels that the move shows the belief the organization still has that it can make something of this season.

“They just see that we’ve got a chance,” Chase said on Thursday. “Defense is doing a good enough job to help us out. Our playmakers gotta make plays in space. That’s what they see. That’s what they want — is to keep going. They’re just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen.”

Chase’s running mate, wideout Tee Higgins, also talked about what Flacco brings to the table.

“The guy’s been doing this for a while,” Higgins said. “It doesn’t look like he took a step off with his arm. So, it’s looking good.”

“He comes in every day smiling,” Chase said of Flacco. “Happy to be here, loves talking to the guys. He’s talking to everybody, to be honest, and that’s good to see.”

However, Chase is making it clear that he won’t be afraid to challenge Flacco if he feels he isn’t getting adequate touches.

“My fire ain’t going nowhere,” Chase said. “If I want to make a play, I’m going to ask for the ball.”