The Cincinnati Bengals figure to have problems retaining players this offseason. But while the focus might be on offense, a defensive star made a stunning request to be traded this week.

Bengals team captain Germaine Pratt, who was also the team’s leading tackler in 2024, requested a trade according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pratt’s potential departure from the team is just the latest in a potential series of moves that could doom Cincinnati this offseason.

“Bengals defensive captain and leading tackler Germaine Pratt has requested a trade,” Ian Rapoport said on X.

Pratt has turned in two consecutive 100+ tackle seasons. While he’s yet to receive any recognition for his play from the outside, his standing as a captain is obviously imperative here. Given that a captain wants out now, it’s hard to say there’s much good morale around Cincinnati.

Recently, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has made strong pushes to keep the team’s star players. He’s even offered to temper his own contract down in order to keep those players around.

But Cincinnati has notoriously been cheap over the years. And while the team has undoubtedly had a lot of talent the past few seasons, it’s a wonder where it’s all going from here. The Bengals are dwindling in a division strongarmed by Baltimore quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Burrow is a dynamite player himself, but he can’t do it alone obviously.

We’ll see if Pratt gets what he wants, and whether it’s a sign of things to come.