The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a rough go of things. The Steelers have been consistently mediocre for the better part of the last decade under head coach Mike Tomlin, and this season is proving to be no exception.

The Steelers recently suffered an embarrassing defeat to the Buffalo Bills, in which things got so ugly that Steelers fans chanted for the franchise to fire Tomlin.

Now, a Steelers legend, who himself had a lot of success with Tomlin, is suggesting that it may be time for the sides to part ways.

“Maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time,” Roethlisberger said in his Tuesday episode of the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast. “I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin, but maybe it’s best for him, too.

“Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best. Whether that’s in the pros, maybe go be Penn State’s head coach. You know what he would do in Penn State? He would probably go win national championships, because he’s a great recruiter.”

Roethlisberger did make sure to stress an amicable end to the partnership, rather than letting things turn ugly after the extraordinary tenure Tomlin has had in Pittsburgh.

“Here’s what you don’t do: you don’t fire a guy like Coach Tomlin,” he said. “He’s a Hall of Fame head coach, he’s respected. What you do is you come to an understanding and agreement, and it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, I think it’s probably best for both of us.’

“You go, ‘Hey Coach, listen, it’s probably best for all parties involved, let’s start over.’ It happened with Chuck Noll, it happened with Coach Cowher.”

“Coach Tomlin’s been here a long time,” Roethlisberger said. “You’d give him a statue, whatever you’ve got to do, because he deserves it, he’s earned it. But it’s time to find that next guy. Who’s that next guy that could be here for the next 20 years?”