The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through a massive organizational shift following Mike Tomlin’s departure from the franchise after serving as the head coach for 19 seasons.

Tomlin’s departure coincided with some of his former players, notably quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive lineman James “Deebo” Harrison, criticizing him in the media via their respective podcasts. One of Tomlin’s other former stars, Joey Porter, took massive exception to the criticisms, particularly in Roethlisberger’s case.

“He’s not a good teammate. Won a Super Bowl with him. But the person, he’s just not a good teammate,” Porter said of Roethlisberger. “Like, he knows that. Anybody in the Steeler building knows that. But we protected him, because I’ve only won one Super Bowl and that was my quarterback.”

Porter didn’t excuse Harrison’s words either.

“Well, [Harrison] broke the brotherhood and then [Roethlisberger] definitely broke the brotherhood,” he said.

Harrison came to Roethlisberger’s defense.

“That was a pure-out attack on Ben’s character, and what I said about Mike was an attack on his coaching,” he said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Two different things. That’s more breaking the brotherhood than what Ben said. Ben said, ‘I think I feel like maybe Tomlin should move on.’ Like, come on, bruh. That’s what he said.

Now, Roethlisberger himself is weighing in, and he has decided to take the high road.

“I like to think as we mature and as we grow in our faith — I grow in my faith — that it’s less about me, No. 1. I think a lot of us, inherently, that’s what we are. We’re born (thinking), ‘I’m No. 1.’ I think as I’ve grown in my faith and with my family and everything, it’s like, ‘Me needs to come way down and God goes No. 1, my family, my friends, and then me.’ And so I think I go through that every day. “Fast forward five years. I hope then, in five years, I’m looking back at this version of me and still being like, ‘Holy cow, he’s continued to be transformed.'”

Hopefully, the Super Bowl-winning teammates are able to put the past behind them and mend things.