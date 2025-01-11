Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are trying to get things turned around before they’re forced to give up on another highly touted draft pick at quarterback. Caleb Williams got off to an impressive start, but despite going 4-2 in the first six weeks of the season, Chicago finished the year 5-12.

The organization fired head coach Matt Eberflus mid-season, and now is underway with the process of finding his replacement. According to one prominent league insider, the Bears are moving forward on an interview with a former head coach.

“Ron Rivera to interview with Bears on Sunday,” reporter Pro Football Talk.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Maybe this is what we need. Certainly has the culture aspect down and look at what Dan Campbell a former Lion is doing in Detroit. We all know we can do worse, just look at our oh last 10-15 yrs,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He or Vrabel would be best picks, but depends on who they bring as coordinators,” one fan added.

“This would cause me to find a new team,” added another fan.

“I’d be game for him as DC, he has HC experience and would be a great addition for Ben Johnson,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Chicago hires Rivera.