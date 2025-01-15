Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are searching for the organization’s next leader after dismissing their previous head coach, Matt Eberflus, mid-season after an embarrassing Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions.

It was the first time the Bears have ever relieved a head coach of his duties in the middle of the season, and in an effort to ensure they don’t have to make sure they don’t have to make the move again, they are leaving no stone unturned.

Chicago is conducting interviews with a long list of candidates, and recently wrapped its process with one noteworthy name, according to one prominent league insider.

“Bears completed an interview with head coach candidate David Shaw,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Interesting. Shaw has been out of the game for a bit since leaving Stanford but they haven’t been the same since he left,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I wish he went for an NFL job closer to when he left Stanford. I think he would be really good but it’s been a while, which won’t help him land a job,” another fan added.

“Wow I liked him at Stanford for those years there and he is a really good coach and human. Hope to see him back on the sidelines soon,” added one fan.

“Are they interviewing as many people as possible?” another fan wanted to know.

“The Rooney Rule is about networking it’s crazy how so many people don’t get it,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see who Chicago brings in.