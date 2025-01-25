Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback J.T. Barrett had a legendary playing career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, he is stepping into coaching, and he has his first job as a full-time position coach.

According to a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is hiring J.T. Barrett as the team’s next quarterbacks coach.

Barrett previously served as the assistant quarterbacks coach alongside Ben Johnson with the Detroit Lions. Now, he is taking over as the full-time position coach in Chicago.

“J.T. Barrett also coming from Detroit to join Ben Johnson’s staff. He will be the #Bears quarterbacks coach. Served as asst QB coach the previous 2 years for the Lions,” Biggs said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Barrett took over as Ohio State’s starting quarterback during his redshirt freshman season just weeks before the 2014 season began following an injury to then-starter Braxton Miller.

During his four seasons as the starting quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, J.T. Barrett led the Buckeyes to two College Football Playoff appearances, two Big Ten championships, and four wins over the rival Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State also won the national title in 2014, though Barrett suffered a season-ending injury in the final game of the regular season.

Following his time at Ohio State, Barrett joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons.