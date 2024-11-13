Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have lost three games in a row and changes are coming fast.

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, and they aren’t done making changes, according to one prominent league insider.

“The (Bears) have released veteran G Nate Davis, who they signed to a 3-year, $30M FA contract in 2023,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov on Wednesday.

Meirov followed up the report with more information on the situation.

“Nate Davis will have earned nearly $20M in Chicago for just 13 starts. He started two games this season before being benched and has since been a healthy scratch. He was expected to play this past Sunday against New England, but after being fully healthy all week, he reported a back injury on the morning of the game and was told to stay home. Chicago tried to trade him, but there were no takers.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Good for him? Dude probably still wants to play though so that part is a bummer,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Might be one of the worst signings in Bears history,” added a fan.

“Huge mistake and he will never be employed in the NFL again,” one fan added.

“How is this any different than the Davante Adams injury in LV?? Trade him to NYJ – all better!” one fan added.

“Nate Davis is not serious player he just pretended about his back injury now,he is on long rest mode,” one fan added.

It seems as if the Bears can’t get anything right these days.

[Ari Meirov]