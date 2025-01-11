Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are coming off of an extremely disappointing season. Despite entering the season with a lot of buzz around first-overall pick Caleb Williams, the excitement surrounding the team fizzled out as the season stretched.

After a promising 4-2 start, Chicago collapsed to finish the year 5-12, with its fifth win not coming until the final week of the season. The brutal season resulted in the organization firing head coach Matt Eberflus mid-season, the first time the Bears ever fired a coach during the regular season.

Now, as Chicago looks for the next guy to lead the team, it has taken the final step in its process with one of the hottest names in the current coaching cycle.

“Bears now have completed an interview with head coach candidate Ben Johnson,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Did they tell him that he will inevitably be fired after week 4 when Caleb starts 0-4? There is historical precedent, “one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Maybe I’m naive but I truly don’t think he’s going to the Bears to coach in the same division as the Lions,” one fan added.

“I’m a Bears fan. Johnson is headed to Raiders. Tom Brady, big time control, blank check, lots of cap room, gets him out of the NFC North. Bears interview only lasting an hour or so also speaks volumes,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Chicago ends up hiring Johnson.