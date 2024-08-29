Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson impressed everyone with his play on the field as he was named the league MVP in a landslide. But it sounds like it’s Jackson’s mentality and approach to the game that has impressed general manager Eric DeCosta the most this offseason.

During a recent press conference, DeCosta did not hold back his praise for his quarterback as he made it clear that he sees Jackson’s desire to be successful.

“He just really wants to win badly, and I think I’m seeing that as a player,” DeCosta said according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’ve always known that, but now I’m seeing his personality kind of come out more where I can really get a sense that this guy is so hyper-focused on this season and really working to get a ring.”

Jackson is now a veteran in the league and in the locker room, and DeCosta said that he can see the star quarterback taking on more of a leadership role with the team, which he is also quite pleased about.

“What I’ve noticed about Lamar really is more of an intangible thing,” DeCosta said. “His urgency as a leader, his urgency with the other players. He’s just really in tune with the other players every single day in practice. He’s so engaged with the coaches, he’s engaged with his teammates. Heck, he’s engaged with me.”

We’ll have to see how Jackson performs this upcoming season.

[ESPN]