Baker Mayfield had a strong season last year that earned him a long-term contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it sounds like he’s in even better physical condition right now than he was at this point last year.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White sent a pretty clear message to Baker Mayfield as he indicated that he felt Mayfield was a little bit overweight last year. But White claims that he has since made an insane body transformation and now he “looks like an action figure.”

“I know [Mayfield] had a baby on the way last year, so I kind of know how that feels to gain weight when you’re naturally not trying to gain weight but [you are] because you have a baby,” White said according to Joe Bucs Fan. “I ain’t gonna lie. I be on him. He was bigger last year, for sure, and he talks about it all the time.

“Man, him coming in here just shaving weight and just looking good, looking more explosive, making more plays outside the pocket and stuff like that. [He’s] been awesome in extending plays. I mean, he looks like an action figure. Man, I tell him that.”

We’ll have to see how that ultimately pays off on the football field.

[Joe Bucs Fan]