During last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen on the sideline using a Zyn nicotine pouch – a clear violation of NFL rules which prohibit nicotine products on the sideline. But it does not sounds like he will face any sort of suspension – much to the displeasure of some NFL fans.

The NFL does clearly prohibit alcohol, tobacco, and nicotine products on the sideline during games, and Baker Mayfield could have been punished or even suspended for openly using a nicotine product on the sideline.

However, according to a report from Jenna Laine of ESPN, Mayfield will not receive a punishment and will simply be given a letter from the league reminding him of the rules.

“A league source tells me that Baker Mayfield will not receive punishment for using Zyn on the sidelines. Zyn is a nicotine product and nicotine is prohibited by the NFL on the sidelines and in interviews. He’ll receive a letter reminding him of this,” Laine said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This comes after Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was given a two-game suspension for using a banned substance – though it’s not clear what the banned substance was.

Needless to say, fans were not happy that Mayfield got off with no punishment while Williams received a two-game suspension even though Mayfield was caught on camera breaking the rules.

“Tell me the NFL isn’t rigged without telling me it’s rigged. They clearly choose who to apply the rules to and who not to,” one fan wrote on X.

“Why not a 2 game suspension like Jamo?” a fan added.

“Yet Jameson Williams has to sit 2 games?” another fan said.

“It’s a stimulant! Suspend him for two games!” another fan said.

“Jamo got 2 games, Baker needs 2 games. No picking and choosing!!!! Suspend all rule breakers or don’t suspend anyone!!!!!” another fan said.

“I’m sure a strongly worded letter from Goddell will get Baker to stop,” another fan said.

Clearly, people are not happy about this decision.

