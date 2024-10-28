Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

During last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen on the sideline inserting a nicotine pouch into his mouth. And it sounds like the league has made its decision on his punishment.

It even led to Zyn releasing a statement condemning Mayfield for using the product on the sideline.

“Swedish Match appreciates its loyal consumers and encourages them not to show the product in any situation where someone under 21 years old could see it,” a ZYN spokesperson said.

“The product is marketed only to current nicotine consumers 21 years old and over as a better alternative to continued smoking and other traditional tobacco products.”

The incident could have landed him in trouble with the NFL, too since alcohol and tobacco products – including nicotine pouches like Zyn – are banned from NFL sidelines.

However, it does not sound like Mayfield will be receiving any real punishment.

According to a report from Jenna Laine of ESPN, Mayfield is expected to receive a simple letter from the league instead of any punishment.

“A league source tells me that Baker Mayfield will not receive punishment for using Zyn on the sidelines. Zyn is a nicotine product and nicotine is prohibited by the NFL on the sidelines and in interviews. He’ll receive a letter reminding him of this,” Laine said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Clearly, Mayfield will have to be a bit more careful with what he does on the sideline.

[Jenna Laine]