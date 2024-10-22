Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 7 as a dark-horse contender in the NFC. But after some devastating injuries on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, the team is set to look drastically different.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans had a hot start to the game, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to get the game started on the right foot.

Unfortunately, that would be the lone highlight of the night for him. Evans would re-aggravate a hamstring injury in the second quarter, forcing him to miss the remainder of the game and potentially even longer depending on the severity of the injury.

Meanwhile, there is no question about the severity of Chris Godwin’s injury suffered at the very end of the game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers believe that Godwin dislocated his ankle, which would end his season if proven to be correct.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs to not only lose the game against the Ravens but also their top two wide receivers to injuries. And after the game, Mayfield didn’t mince words on the kind of leaders both Evans and Godwin are.

“Two of the guys that are the heartbeat of this team,” said Mayfield. “We’re going to be thinking about Chris and Mike for a while here.”

The Buccaneers will look to get back on track in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. But that task just got significantly more difficult without Godwin and likely Evans in the mix for the game.

