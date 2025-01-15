Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely cratered to end their season after beginning the season as one of the league’s hottest teams. The Steeles lost their final four games of the regular season to lose control of the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh then went on to lose its fifth consecutive game to those same Ravens in the Wild Card round, adding to a drought of playoff wins stretching back to 2016. With the Steelers seemingly stuck in football purgatory, it appears as if one coach is considering jumping ship.

“Arthur Smith set to interview with Bears Wednesday, Jets Thursday,” reported Pro Football Talk on Wednesday morning.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“How does this guy get a single interview? He’s provided evidence beyond a doubt that he’s lucky to be a coordinator!” one fan on Twiter wanted to know.

“What has he done to warrant an interview? Falcons and Steelers? Does he have pictures of someone?” one fan wanted to know.

“After watching the Steelers, these teams really thought, let’s hire Arthur as our head coach! Get ready for Run, Run, Pass all game long!” one fan added.

” This would be so Chicago. Inept offense forever, so let’s consider Arthur smith lol,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see where Smith ends up next season, whether it be Pittsburgh or with a new organization.