The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most confounding teams in the NFL this season.

The team is 8-2 despite being picked to finish last in the AFC North and can thank two quarterbacks for the surprising success they’ve had this season. Justin Fields led the team to a 4-2 record when head coach Mike Tomlin left the nation stunned by moving to Russell Wilson.

The move has paid dividends, as the Steelers are 4-0 since making the switch. Still, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has made it clear that Justin Fields is not the backup quarterback, a move that is sure to make Russell Wilson sweat.

“There’s a fine line to it. I don’t view Justin in this role as a gadget guy. Justin to me, we’ve got two starting quarterbacks. Hell of a football player, so if he can help the team,” Smith told reporters in a video shared on Twitter by a Steelers reporter.

“And there’s a fine line. I’ve done it a little bit in my past. We did it down the stretch with Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota, but different situation. So when you have the opportunity to add things up, and just the way the game was going, throw something at ’em and put another dynamic football player out there, that certainly helps us.”

Fans reacted to the shocking statement on social media.

“Not even sure that comment makes sense considering only one QB earns the starting role. Fields needs to mature to the point he quits playing the role of the apprentice and has the confidence to take shots downfield,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He’s essentially saying he’s not a Taysom Hill. They view him as a starting quality QB,” one fan added.

“understood but big dawg we gotta stop stalling in the rezone & he would be perfect for that,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who takes the first snaps on Thursday when the Steelers face the Cleveland Browns.