Earlier this season, one of the NFL’s biggest stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, was the victim of a terrifying crime. While Burrow and the Bengals were competing in a Monday Night Football game, Burrow’s home was burglarized.

“While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was playing Monday Night Football, I have confirmed police were called to his Cincinnati area home for a report of a break-in,” reported Karin Johnson at the time, before following up with reports of the police calls.

“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there.

“He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside,” the caller said, according to Johnson.

‘That woman’s daughter also called 911 and said, “Someone broke into my house … It’s like completely messed up,’” reported Johnson.

An investigation into the matter followed, and it may have resulted in apprehending the guilty party.

An arrest was made in the New York Diamond District on Tuesday, according to NBC, and investigators believe the business worked with a group that has been targeting homes across the country. The Burrow burglary was specifically mentioned.

“Nezhinskiy and Villar regularly served as ‘fences’ for burglary crews based out of South America who traveled around the United States committing burglaries, typically targeting wealthier neighborhoods or jewelry vendors, and stealing luxury accessories,” said the U.S. attorney’s office in an official statement.

“Nezhinskiy and Villar’s operation provided an essential market for the stolen goods.”

“The defendants created an illicit market and fueled demand for burglaries by South American Theft Groups and other crews around the country by purchasing stolen watches, jewelry and other luxury items, and then re-selling them in their New York City store,” weighed in U.S. attorney John J. Durham.

It’ll be interesting to monitor the situation as more details emerge.