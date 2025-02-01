Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals found themselves in need of a new offensive line coach this offseason, and it sounds like they are hiring from the college ranks to fill the position, nabbing a coach from the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is leaving the program to take on the same position with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Sources: Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is expected to become the offensive line coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Frye is a veteran OL coach with stops at UCLA, Boston College and Temple. Frye was also offensive coordinator during his time at UCLA under Chip Kelly,” Thamel shared in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Frye faced a tough challenge this season as Ohio State’s offensive line was hit with two major midseason injuries as the team lost future first-round draft pick Josh Simmons at left tackle and eventual Rimington Award winner Seth McLaughlin at center.

Despite losing two of their best linemen, the Buckeyes regrouped and controlled the trenches throughout the College Football Playoff.

Frye has consistently produced strong offensive lines during his time at Ohio State, though he lacked as a recruiter. At the NFL level, however, he will not have to recruit players out of high school, making this move a good fit for him.

At Arizona, Frye will reunite with former Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who played under him for one season before becoming a first-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Frye now joins the staff of head coach Jonathan Gannon, who became the head coach of the Cardinals ahead of the 2023 season.